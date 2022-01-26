Napa Farm Bureau offers way to receive COVID-19 testing kits

Napa County Farm Bureau is offering a way to order COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen test kits that have been difficult to find in recent weeks.
People can go to the Farm Bureau website to order. The kits with two tests are $32 with free next-day shipping.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
"That's anybody," Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas said. "We're doing it for the entire community...I think it's important that everyone have access to rapid at-home tests right now, especially given the Omicron surge."
The Farm Bureau is partnering with Total Testing Solutions (TTS) on the endeavor.
Go to the Farm Bureau website at www.napafarmbureau.org/covid19 to order single at-home rapid antigen kits containing two tests or six packs (12 tests) from TTS. At the TTS ordering website, enter code "NAPAFARMBUREAU" to receive free next-day shipping on any order.
For bulk orders of 90 kits (180 tests) or more, email napa@covidtts.com. Bulk orders will also receive free next-day shipping and a discounted cost per kit from TTS.
People are also reading…
“Total Testing Solutions has been a longtime partner of the Napa County Farm Bureau assisting our Napa County ag community throughout the pandemic and we’re pleased to be able to bring this option to help our community access rapid at-home testing immediately,” Klobas said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, includin…
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
The Napa Valley Vintners recently rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a ye…
Local electric car owners sound off on the state of Napa County's electric car charging station network.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a…
Noel Bito wants to "bring back the old-school barber" with his Midtown Barbershop, opening soon at 1080 Main St., Suite C, in St. Helena.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.