Farm workers arrive at French Laundry and winery to protest Gavin Newsom

California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.

The stop at PlumpJack Winery vineyard on Saturday followed a United Farm Workers march on Thursday to the pricey French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, where Newsom celebrated a lobbyist's birthday in November as he was asking other Californians to avoid indoor gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns for The United Farm Workers, said about two dozen marchers participated in the French Laundry demonstration.

Strater said organizers felt "a lot of anger and a huge sense of betrayal" after learning the governor vetoed the bill. During a contentious recall election that threatened to oust Newsom from office, the labor union backed the first-term governor.

Newsom founded PlumpJack, a wine and hospitality company, in 1992. He is not involved in its management. He placed his assets, including his stake in the company, in a blind trust after he won election as governor in 2018.

Newsom last week vetoed Assembly Bill 616, a measure that would have allowed farm workers to cast ballots by mail in union elections.