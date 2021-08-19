 Skip to main content
Farmers Market redistricting pop-up events for the city of Napa

  Updated
The city of Napa will be hosting a pop-up event at the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Every 10 years, local governments use Census data to redraw their voting district lines to reflect how populations have changed. The city of Napa encourages the community to participate in the redistricting process to help ensure district lines respect neighborhoods, history, and geographical elements.

At the pop-up events, residents will have an opportunity to ask city staff questions about redistricting, learn more about upcoming public hearings and community workshops, and connect with others that are interested in the redistricting process. The informational booth will also showcase a prize wheel with Q&A games designed to educate the public about the redistricting process.

Community members can also complete a Community of Interest (COI) worksheet at the event, which will help the City Council determine where district boundaries should be drawn. Communities of Interest are groups of people that:

-- share common social or economic interests,

-- live in a geographically defined area, and

-- should be included within a single district for purposes of effective and fair representation in future elections.

The City Council’s first hearing on redistricting is scheduled to take place on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers. As the redistricting process advances, the city will continue to update the redistricting website to include additional details on future public hearings, workshops, and mapping tools.

For more information, visit CityOfNapa.org/redistricting or submit questions or public comments to Redistricting@CityOfNapa.org.

