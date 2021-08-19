Farmers Market redistricting pop-up events for the city of Napa

The city of Napa will be hosting a pop-up event at the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Every 10 years, local governments use Census data to redraw their voting district lines to reflect how populations have changed. The city of Napa encourages the community to participate in the redistricting process to help ensure district lines respect neighborhoods, history, and geographical elements.

At the pop-up events, residents will have an opportunity to ask city staff questions about redistricting, learn more about upcoming public hearings and community workshops, and connect with others that are interested in the redistricting process. The informational booth will also showcase a prize wheel with Q&A games designed to educate the public about the redistricting process.

Community members can also complete a Community of Interest (COI) worksheet at the event, which will help the City Council determine where district boundaries should be drawn. Communities of Interest are groups of people that:

-- share common social or economic interests,

-- live in a geographically defined area, and