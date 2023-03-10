A crowd of roughly 30 people, mostly fast food workers, rallied near Napa’s Imola Avenue Jack in the Box restaurant Friday morning to protest the recent dismissal of a former worker who alleges she was fired in retaliation for speaking up about workplace violence there.

The crowd, organized by Fight for $15 Nor Cal — part of a political movement that advocates across the country for a $15 minimum wage — gathered early in the South Napa Marketplace parking lot before walking over to the Jack in the Box restaurant. Protesters chanted protest slogans while walking through the store, many brandishing yellow signs with red lettering that said “Justice for Iliana Garcia, fired after filing a CalOSHA complaint. Shame on Jack in the Box.”

Garcia, the former worker, was fired on March 6, a few months after she filed an initial complaint about the violence to the California Division of Occupational Health and Safety on Dec. 15 of last year. This is according to a second complaint Garcia filed with the agency on Friday. (Fight for $15 is serving as the representative for Garcia in contacts with the state and the company.)

In the Friday complaint, Garcia states that she worked at the 850 West Imola Avenue Jack in the Box for about four years, and told management repeatedly, for more than three years, that the restaurant needed security guards and cameras in the store because of the violent actions workers there were regularly exposed to.

Garcia said that in the past year, a man put a gun to her head at the drive thru window, another threw liquid in her eyes that made them burn, and a third repeatedly hit her car with a bat in the parking lot. Each day, the complaint states “every day people scream at us and threaten us and demand free food, and they come to the parking lot to buy and sell drugs.”

Garcia also said in the complaint she was threatened by a coworker who told her “any day you could wake up lying in the street.” The store manager told her they would handle it, but Garcia was still often scheduled to work at the same time as the coworker, according to the complaint.

Additionally, Garcia cites supplementary Napa Police Department data from 911 calls made from the Jack in the Box January to November last year. The reports include several instances of assault, robberies, and people getting angry and causing disturbances or trying to break into the store.”

Also in the complaint is a rundown of how Garcia was fired. The complaint notes that on March 3, another employee, on an order from the store manager, told Garcia to put her employee number in the cash register the employee was working at even though Garcia was working the fryer. Garcia was worried she was being set up to be accused of stealing — the complaint states there have been problems with theft at the store for about a year — and Garcia she punched out and left instead, according to the complaint.

Garcia was told by the store manager the next day to sign a piece of paper she didn’t understand because it was in English, a language she is not fluent in, and was then sent home. She wasn’t allowed to take a picture of the paper, and the manager told her it wasn’t a warning, that it just said the manager talked with Garcia about what had happened the previous day, according to the complaint.

And on March 6 Garcia was informed by the district manager that she was fired because of what happened the previous Friday, the complaint states.

The company that owns the franchise, Reshiv Inc, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by press time.

Garcia is hoping CalOSHA, after investigating, will require the Jack in the Box to restore her job and pay her back pay and penalties. She also wants them to ensure the employer not retaliate against workers for speaking out against safety, the complaint states.

At the protest Friday, Garcia said that working at the Jack in the Box could be a good job, but the pay there needs to be raised, and management needs to care about safety. The problem is that they don’t care, she said.

“In this moment, I feel good,” Garcia said at the protest in Spanish. “When I was working here, I felt offended, humiliated.”

Garcia and other workers also referenced the fast food industry-backed referendum on whether the state can create a 10-member state “Fast Food Council,” which would have authority to set minimum wages and working conditions — such as health, safety and training — at fast food restaurants in California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the act that would establish the council into law last year, but a referendum campaign gathered signatures and successfully blocked the law from coming into effect for now. California voters are set to decide whether or not the council should be established next year.

