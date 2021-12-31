Fast start to Napa's rain season puts normal year within reach

Napa County will learn over the next three months whether this will be a drought-busting, special rain season or one more in the normal range.

At least it won’t be a repeat of the last two rain years that were among the driest on record. A fast start to the current, still-young rainy season that began Oct. 1 has already assured that outcome.

Napa State Hospital received only 12.19 inches of rain in 2019-20 and 10.24 inches in 2020-21. Those two rain seasons combined didn’t even reach the one-season average of about 25 inches.

But 17.8 inches have already fallen in rain year 2021-22. The typically rainy months of January, February and March are still to come.

The big question is whether a rainy season that has begun so well will continue to bring rain. Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology said the forecasts are promising for the first half of January, with no definite trend after that.

“Even if (the rainy streak) stopped now, we would probably end up with normal rainfall for the season,” Pechner said.

He does expect a dry period of at least couple of weeks at some point during the winter, maybe mid-January. That’s not uncommon, he said.

At the very least, the fast start means this rain season won’t make the list of historically dry years. It has already topped the 9.52 inches in 1923-24, 12.19 inches in 1938-39 and 11.35 inches in 1976-77, not to mention the last two seasons.

The fast start has been like the cavalry arriving. Things looked gloomy only three months ago. Cities required water conservation, fish died in dry creeks and small agricultural reservoirs for vineyards were empty.

What’s worse, the county faced a La Nina year. La Nina conditions are related to temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and usually signal below-normal rainfall for California. A specter of a third consecutive, historically dry drought year loomed.

Instead, rain has so far been plentiful.

“We’re in one of those La Ninas that is overachieving, is the best way to say it,” Pechner said.

It has so far overachieved by a good margin. Pechner noted that Napa County Airport as of Tuesday had 14.85 inches of rain for the season. That’s about 240% of the average to date.

The fast start to the rainy season has boosted local reservoirs.

Lake Hennessey, a major city of Napa water source in the mountains east of Rutherford, is about 86% full. That compares to 62% in late August.

St. Helena’s Bell Canyon reservoir in the mountains north of the city is spilling. It was only 35% full in late August. The city on Tuesday lifted its phase II water emergency.

“With a full reservoir and the confidence we can meet projected demand beyond the next rainy season, we can end water usage penalties, but not our conservation efforts,” Public Works Director Mark Rincón said in a press release.

Massive Lake Berryessa in the eastern county has gone from about 56% full in October to 63% full. Because of its large size relative to its watershed, it is both slower to fill and slower to empty than smaller reservoirs such as Lake Hennessey.

“Berryessa is tough to fill even in a wet year,” Pechner said.

Lake Berryessa provides most of its water to Solano County cities and farms. Still, it benefits Napa County as a place for boating, fishing and other water recreation.

All of the rain so far this year has yet to wash away the “D” word.

The Dec. 23 federal drought monitor listed Napa County as being in “extreme drought.” That’s a step up from the “exceptional drought” rating of last September, the most severe situation of all.

Pechner said that, even if all the state’s reservoirs fill, California is only two dry winters away from a critical water situation.

Drought will remain a discussion in Napa County, no matter what happens with rain in coming months. California is requiring all counties to create a drought and water shortage task force.

This task force will look at how the county will respond when wells run dry, among other things. These wells might serve small communities or rural residents.

Napa County has had about 12 reports of dry wells, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. That’s similar to the number given by the state, he added.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors took up the issue on Dec. 13. It decided to create a 23-person task force.

The core will be the existing Napa County Watershed Information and Conservation Council (WICC), which has 17 members from local cities and other government agencies, the federal government and the public.

In addition, the task force is to have representatives from the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, state Department of Water Resources and state Department of Public Health, as well as three at-large members.

This effort shouldn’t be confused with the Groundwater Sustainability Plan that the county has worked on for more than a year. The draft plan goes to the Board of Supervisors for possible approval on Jan. 11.

“The primary focus of that plan is to assure the maintenance of the aquifer between roughly, say, the Meritage (in the southern city of Napa) and Calistoga,” Morrison said. “It is a very focused plan. Its sole goal is to protect the aquifer, both in terms of quantity and quality.”

On top of that, local communities are creating a Napa Valley drought contingency plan. It is a 20-year infrastructure plan that looks at delivering potential, future water supplies.

All of this means that the county has three separate water efforts underway — the drought and water shortage task force, the groundwater plan and the drought contingency plan.

Trying to create a master water plan for the county that covered all aspects for all users could take years, Morrison said. He compared the various, separate efforts to “chewing the elephant one bite at a time.”

“I guess when it comes to water, overdoing it isn’t a bad thing, with all these different initiatives,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

