Napa Police closed Browns Valley Road in both directions at mid-morning Monday to investigate a fatal collision involving a car into a tree.
The road was closed between Westwood Hills Park and Thompson Avenue, requiring motorists to loop through Congress Valley.
The collision occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Browns Valley Road, across from the entrance to Westwood Hills Park. The vehicle was traveling westbound when it ran off the roadway into a street tree on the north side, Napa Police Sgt. Mike Wallin said.
The female driver was declared dead soon after, Wallin said.
The identity of the motorist has not been released pending notification of next of kin.