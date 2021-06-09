Fatal crash on Highway 29 south of Calistoga

A 69-year-old resident of Rhode Island was killed Tuesday afternoon when the SUV in which she was a passenger ran off Highway 29 near Calistoga and struck a tree, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Dolores Passarelli was pronounced dead at the crash scene, the CHP said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The collision occurred on Highway 29 north of Diamond Mountain Road just after 5 p.m. when the driver, Lucretia Marcus, 74, of Calistoga lost control of her Ford Flex while driving northbound, the CHP said.

Her vehicle struck a tree, injuring both Marcus, who was flown by CHP helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, and a second passenger, Michelle Passarelli, 67, of Florida, who was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, the CHP said.

The collision remains under investigation. All parties were wearing seat belts, the CHP said.

This was the second motor vehicle in Napa County in three days. On Sunday, a motorcyclist from Fairfield was killed in a collision with a SUV on Pueblo Avenue in the city of Napa.