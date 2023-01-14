Fatal crash on I-80 rest area near American Canyon

VALLEJO — Traffic backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest area in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The left three lanes were blocked and a Sig Alert was issued, the CHP said on its traffic incident information page.

The crash happened just west of the rest stop around 11:55 a.m., according to the CHP.

The rest stop is south of the I-80 exit for American Canyon Road.