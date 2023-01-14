 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash on I-80 rest area near American Canyon

VALLEJO — Traffic backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest area in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday.

The left three lanes were blocked and a Sig Alert was issued, the CHP said on its traffic incident information page.

The crash happened just west of the rest stop around 11:55 a.m., according to the CHP.

The rest stop is south of the I-80 exit for American Canyon Road.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

