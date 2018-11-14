A fatal collision closed Lakeville Highway outside of Petaluma Wednesday morning and sent three people to local hospitals with serious injuries, emergency personnel said.
The head-on collision south of Highway 116 occurred at 10:10 a.m., when a full-size Toyota Tundra pickup struck a smaller sedan, according to preliminary reports from the CHP.
The crash south of Old Lakeville Road No. 2 killed one person, though it was unclear in which vehicle that person had been traveling. Two others were transported by ground ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and a third by helicopter to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, according to REDCOM, the Sonoma County emergency dispatching agency.
The highway was closed in both directions until about 11:45 a.m.