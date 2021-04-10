 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal fire in American Canyon late Friday
alert

Fatal fire in American Canyon late Friday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

One person died in a house fire in American Canyon on Friday night, but authorities are not releasing the name pending the notification of next of kin.

The American Canyon Fire Protection District says the blaze was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Wilson Way. Units arrived on the scene to find an extensive fire that had already breached the roof.

After several hours of battling the flames, firefighters were able to enter the house, where they found one person dead.

Investigators are still looking for a cause, the district says.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband who helped modernize the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99. Lauren Anthony reports.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News