Fatal fire in American Canyon late Friday

One person died in a house fire in American Canyon on Friday night, but authorities are not releasing the name pending the notification of next of kin.

The American Canyon Fire Protection District says the blaze was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Wilson Way. Units arrived on the scene to find an extensive fire that had already breached the roof.

After several hours of battling the flames, firefighters were able to enter the house, where they found one person dead.

Investigators are still looking for a cause, the district says.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.