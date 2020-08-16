You are the owner of this article.
Fatal shooting reported outside American Canyon Safeway, authorities say
Fatal shooting reported outside American Canyon Safeway, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place shortly after noon Sunday in American Canyon.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Safeway supermarket at 103 W. American Canyon Road, according to Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Both the sheriff's office and American Canyon Police are investigating the case.

The suspect fled the scene, according to Wofford, who said the suspect had not been detained as of 2:45 p.m. and no further details were available. Passers-by are asked to avoid the area, and Wofford said sporadic street closures may take place near the Safeway.

Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to call the sheriff's office investigations line at 707-253-4591.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

