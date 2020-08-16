Fatal shooting reported outside American Canyon Safeway, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place shortly after noon Sunday in American Canyon.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Safeway supermarket at 103 W. American Canyon Road, according to Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Both the sheriff's office and American Canyon Police are investigating the case.

The suspect fled the scene, according to Wofford, who said the suspect had not been detained as of 2:45 p.m. and no further details were available. Passers-by are asked to avoid the area, and Wofford said sporadic street closures may take place near the Safeway.

Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to call the sheriff's office investigations line at 707-253-4591.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

