 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fatality reported after crash on Redwood Road in Napa County

  • Updated
  • 0

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle crash near the end of Redwood Road in rural Napa County on Thursday evening.

The wreck, which involved a Jeep, occurred at 5:57 p.m. in the 6000 block of Redwood, near the Archer Taylor Preserve northwest of the city of Napa, according to CHP’s online log.

Further information was not immediately available Thursday night.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'A variant soup' causes COVID hospitalizations to rise across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News