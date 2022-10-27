Fatality reported after crash on Redwood Road in Napa County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle crash near the end of Redwood Road in rural Napa County on Thursday evening.
The wreck, which involved a Jeep, occurred at 5:57 p.m. in the 6000 block of Redwood, near the Archer Taylor Preserve northwest of the city of Napa, according to CHP’s online log.
Further information was not immediately available Thursday night.
