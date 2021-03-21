Fatality reported in Lake Berryessa crash involving motorcycle

A fatality was reported Sunday evening after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the Lake Berryessa area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 5:26 p.m. in the 6300 block of Highway 128 north of Wragg Canyon Road, CHP's online incident log indicated. Cal Fire was called to the scene along with the highway patrol, according to the website.

No further information was immediately available.

