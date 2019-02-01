The future of ferry travel between Tiburon and Angel Island remains unclear, despite a meeting this week between two state agencies that have crossed swords over the transit service.
More than five months have passed since the deadline to apply for a new ferry service contract was reached. In that time, both the current and prospective ferry operators say they have been kept in the dark.
Supporters of the longtime Angel Island Tiburon Ferry Co., who were rattled when the state Department of Parks and Recreation opened the contract up to new providers, have also been left hanging.
"There's been no word," said Sue Muzzin, a spokeswoman for Blue and Gold Fleet, which submitted the only application to run the service in August. "We're just waiting to hear."
State parks officials told Blue and Gold Fleet executives they planned to meet this week with other stakeholders to iron out the next steps for the ferry service. But the department said Thursday the outcomes of that meeting haven't set a clear path forward.
"Everything is still on hold," said Christina Jaromay, a state parks official familiar with the meeting.
Maggie McDonogh, proprietor of the family-run business that has been ferrying passengers to Angel Island since 1959, has continued her operation throughout the months of uncertainty.
"We're still running boats," she said Thursday.
Her company, which ferries 55,000 to 70,000 people to Angel Island annually, has been on a month-to-month lease with the state since 1993.
McDonogh didn't apply for a new contract when state parks put the concession out to bid last year. She said the proposed 20-year contract included requirements that were financially unfeasible for her small business to take on.
The contract requires that the operator pay for an accessibility ramp for use by state employees that would cost $1.5 million to $3 million, by McDonogh's estimate. It also requires the operator pay for maintenance of docks, ramps and bathrooms at the state park.
Despite bowing out of the application process, McDonogh never intended to retire, she said. She planned to circumnavigate the state's contract procedure, and has rallied support along the way. More than 5,000 supporters have signed an online petition urging state parks officials to keep McDonogh in business. State lawmakers have also stepped up to help bolster her efforts.
"We remain deeply concerned that the RFP (the contract put out to bid) is unworkable and unfair, and that the document was weighted towards a larger provider," wrote state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, and Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae, in a joint letter sent to state parks officials.
Parks officials in September said they had put consideration of a new ferry operator on hold at the request of the State Lands Commission, which manages the pier, dock and moorings at Angel Island and leases that infrastructure to state parks.
The lands commission said state parks would need its approval before making any changes to the ferry service.
During Monday's meeting between state parks and the lands commission, Jaromay said, both parties discussed how to proceed. But parks staff members haven't determined their next steps, she said.
"We're really interested in moving forward with the process," she said. "That process is going to include constant communication with the State Lands Commission."
A spokeswoman for the state parks said the department is required by state law to periodically put its concessions -- including ferry service -- out to bid in order to get the best price and service for residents.
Blue and Gold Fleet runs ferry boats throughout the Bay Area, including between San Francisco and Angel Island and between San Francisco and Tiburon. Patrick Murphy, the company's president, said in September that expanding service to include the route between Tiburon and Angel Island was "a natural fit."