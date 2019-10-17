A father and his 2-year-old son suffered minor injuries Thursday after they were hit in a crosswalk, police say.
They were taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, said Napa Police Sgt. Todd Schulman. The car was moving at a rate slower than 20 mph, he said.
The father and son were in a lit crosswalk across the street from Willow Elementary School on El Centro Avenue, around 8:25 a.m. A car heading out of the parking lot struck them and the driver was cooperative with officers, Schulman said.
Jefferson Street and El Centro Avenue were shut down briefly when officers first arrived on scene. There were no major traffic impacts.