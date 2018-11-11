St. Helena Police reported the arrest of an 18-year-old resident following a disturbance Saturday night.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Grace Avenue, where Jayme Alexander Kenyon got into an argument with his father, according to Sgt. Justin Tharp. The argument turned physical and the father was struck with fists and knees, Tharp said.
Police detained Kenyon and booked him into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony battery causing serious bodily injury.