Fauci puts priority on getting teachers vaccinated, return to in-person classes

White hosted Fauci at a virtual Q & A event for the 23 campus presidents. The event was live streamed for the campus community and featured questions from four CSU presidents.

Fauci said teachers must be at the front of the line for the vaccine.

"It's extremely important to get children back in school and kept in school," Fauci said. "The idea of vaccinating teachers is high up in priorities. As well as doing surveillance in the schools so that you can get a good feel for the penetration of infection, which hopefully will continue to be low, so we don't have to shut down every time you get a student that's infected."

As for college campuses, Fauci said the best examples he's seen of combating the virus had been universities testing students before returning to dorms between terms and using "surveillance testing" among specific numbers of students.

"We can get the university students, the college students, back on campus safely," he said. "If we test appropriately and prudently and then do the surveillance testing. It's become even easier now that we have readily available antigen tests that can give you an answer literally in 15 minutes. The technology is going to help us get to where we want to be."