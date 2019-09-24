Where should Napa concentrate its development over the next 20 years? Recent surveys of residents – and of a team of volunteers advising the city on rewriting its land-use guidebook – appear to favor a handful of areas surrounding some of Napa’s busiest roads.
A committee helping craft the city’s first new general plan in more than two decades is turning its attention toward fostering home and commercial construction around four hubs that include stretches of Jefferson Street and Lincoln, Soscol and Imola avenues. The interest in building more densely along major streets emerged as one outgrowth of advisers’ focus on shortening travel distances and opening up new paths to housing, especially for lower-wage workers, in one of California’s costliest markets.
Reaching the halfway mark of a planned 10-meeting schedule, the committee – 15 volunteers gathering ideas for a general plan to guide Napa’s zoning and land-use principles through 2040 – on Monday studied residents’ responses to a city-sponsored online survey, as well as the results of their own sticker-on-map exercise last month, that allowed viewers to mark where they wish most growth to take place. The results pointed to what may be growing support to build housing not only along main roads, but denser and higher than traditionally seen in Napa – and in many cases sharing land with aging strip malls as renovated mixed-use projects combining apartments with shops.
Comments from Napans and committee members alike clustered many of the development targets in the downtown area, as well as on Jefferson Street between Pueblo Avenue and Trancas Street in the north, the Lincoln-Soscol intersection near Napa High School, and the Imola-Soscol crossing at the south end of Napa’s main north-south commercial strip.
The report largely reinforced the findings of an earlier internet survey by Napa, which indicated more locals’ openness with in-fill housing that occupies remaining lands close to central Napa rather than sprawling to its outskirts.
Even if neighbors are willing to accept new apartments and condominiums next door, Napa still must win over developers who may be skeptical about building homes outside established neighborhoods, some advisers cautioned. “Just because we want three-story, four-story housing, doesn’t mean the private sector will want to build that” on traditionally retail-heavy properties, said Bernie Narvaez.
Members of Dyett & Bhatia, the Oakland-based consultancy helping Napa craft its general plan, said they will use the results of the surveys to build three land-use and transportation charts for the committee to consider – although members also asked for real-life examples of land-use overhauls in other cities, and the kinds of buildings and growth that resulted, to gauge exactly how Napa would be transformed in practice.
“This will help us answer questions like, are we doing four stories in the back of the Grape Yard (a Jefferson Street shopping center), or 10 stories downtown?” said adviser Chuck Shinnamon, a member of the Napa Housing Coalition.
Survey subjects also supported road improvements – including improved bicycle and pedestrian facilities – for several main Napa routes, with Soscol, California Boulevard, Browns Valley Road, and First and Third streets ranking highly on the priority list, according to Dyett & Bhatia staff.