FBI: Ian Rogers threatened 'going to war' if Trump is removed from office

The affidavit quotes Rogers in a text message saying, "I'm thinking sac office first target," followed by, "Then maybe bird and face offices."

The FBI agent interprets this to mean Rogers' first target should be the offices of Gov. Newsom, then the offices of Twitter and Facebook because they had locked Trump's accounts to prevent him from sending incendiary statements.

In a text message sent Jan. 10, Rogers said, "We can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick" and "I think we can attack either easily," the affidavit said.

When the other person said "Let's go after Soros," the billionaire philanthropist, Rogers said, "We can attack Twitter and democrats easy right now burn they're shit down." The next day Rogers sent a message: "I want to blow up a democrat building bad" and "the democrats need to pay."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco filed charges against Rogers on Tuesday in federal court, saying he possessed five pipe bombs in a gun safe at his Napa business on Action Avenue.