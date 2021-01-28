FBI: Ian Rogers threatened 'going to war' if Trump is removed from office

An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democrats and social media organizations the week before he was arrested for possessing an arsenal of weaponry at his Napa home and business.
The affidavit is the first time that law enforcement has presented evidence that Rogers wasn't just obsessed with weaponry, but considered "going to war" if Trump had to give up the presidency.
Rogers, 43, believed that Trump had won the presidential election and should not leave office, Special Agent Stephanie Minor wrote in an affidavit supporting federal charges that he had possessed five pipe bombs at his business, British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley.
"I hope 45 goes to war if he doesn't I will," Rogers wrote the week after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in Washington D.D., the affidavit said. "Let's see what happens, if nothing does I'm going to war."
"45" is a reference to Donald Trump, the 45th president of the U.S., Minor said.
These messages show Rogers' intent to personally engage in acts of violence if there was not an organized "war" to prevent Joe Biden from assuming the presidency," agent Minor said.
The affidavit quotes Rogers in a text message saying, "I'm thinking sac office first target," followed by, "Then maybe bird and face offices."
The FBI agent interprets this to mean Rogers' first target should be the offices of Gov. Newsom, then the offices of Twitter and Facebook because they had locked Trump's accounts to prevent him from sending incendiary statements.
In a text message sent Jan. 10, Rogers said, "We can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick" and "I think we can attack either easily," the affidavit said.
When the other person said "Let's go after Soros," the billionaire philanthropist, Rogers said, "We can attack Twitter and democrats easy right now burn they're shit down." The next day Rogers sent a message: "I want to blow up a democrat building bad" and "the democrats need to pay."
The U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco filed charges against Rogers on Tuesday in federal court, saying he possessed five pipe bombs in a gun safe at his Napa business on Action Avenue.
These federal charges duplicate some of the 28 felony counts filed against Rogers the previous week in Napa Superior Court by the Napa County District Attorney's Office. Rogers is being held on $5 million bail in the Napa County jail.
On Jan. 15, the Napa County Sheriff's Office, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau and the FBI executed a search warrant at Rogers' home and business. The local charges against Rogers allege they found some 50 guns, some of them illegal or unregistered, including a machine gun, several pounds of gun powder and 15,000 rounds of ammunition.
"In a post-arrest interview, Rogers admitted that he had built the pipe bombs, but said that they were for entertainment purposes only," according to the FBI affidavit.
The FBI agent was skeptical, saying officers found two copies of a "U.S. Army Special Forces Guide to Unconventional Warfare" and a "U.S. Army Guerrilla Warfare Handbook."
Officers noted a “Three Percenters” sticker on his vehicle, representing a group with "extreme anti-government, pro-gun beliefs," the affidavit said. Also, officers also reported finding a “White Privilege Card.”
Rogers' Napa attorney, Jess Raphael, said Thursday that his client was not seriously plotting violence, but was parroting the rhetoric of Trump and his most fervent supporters.
"He was and is a big fan of President Donald Trump. The rhetoric he was putting out there exactly parallels the rhetoric of Donald Trump," he said. "Mr. Rogers is a patriot and nationalist who is following the rhetoric of Donald Trump. He's one of 10 million."
Raphael said the FBI was notified on Sept. 22 by a "Mr. X," a disgruntled former employee, that Rogers possessed the arsenal of guns that was confiscated in this month's searches of his home and business.
The FBI chose not to raid Rogers' properties last fall because they found "no nexus to terrorism," Raphael said. In October, Mr. X forwarded the same tip to the Napa County Sheriff's Office that Rogers possessed many guns, but the Sheriff's Office chose not to act, he said.
Only after the attack on the Capitol this month did law enforcement get a search warrant for Rogers' properties, Raphael said. Rogers was "very cooperative" and opened his gun safe for officers, he said.
"I've got 36 letters on my desk from people who have spoken out about Ian Rogers and his character, who say he's not a violent man," Raphael said.
