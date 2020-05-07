Fears of coronavirus 'second wave' temper California reopening efforts

"This list is less about what products are sold and more about the ability to maintain social distancing," said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The modest loosening comes even as the county continues to be the hotspot of coronavirus activity in California. L.A. County accounts for nearly half of the state's more than 60,000 confirmed infections and the region's almost 1,400 coronavirus-linked fatalities make up a majority of the state's total death toll.

Curbside pickup will soon also be available at bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores in Ventura County, officials there said.

The Bay Area is taking a more conservative stance, however, with officials saying stay-at-home orders will continue to be enforced and most stores will remain closed even as statewide guidelines are relaxed.

Riverside County, on the other hand, is considering whether to rescind its health orders — which are among the strictest in the state. That county's Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to delay a decision until Friday, pending further guidance from Newsom.