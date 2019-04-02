Two federal groups are investigating a Monday morning incident in which a Napa Valley hot air balloon clipped power lines, leaving three passengers with electrical burns.
The hot air balloon was carrying 19 passengers and the pilot when it clipped power lines, then landed south of Yountville shortly after 8 a.m., according to Cal Fire-Napa County Fire.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, according to a statement issued Monday by FAA. The agency wrote in its statement that it's unknown why the balloon struck power lines, but it declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.
FAA identified the balloon as one registered to Napa-based Balloons Above the Valley, according to the agency's online database.
A Balloons Above the Valley representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
One passenger involved in Monday's incident was flown by air ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with moderate to major injuries, while two were taken by ground ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with minor injuries, Battalion Chief Jason Martin said.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said a crew was dispatched to repair a broken pole, downed power lines and other broken equipment. The incident knocked out power to 13 agricultural pumps, said company spokesperson Deanna Contreras.