VALLEJO -- A Native American tribe's plan to build a Las Vegas-style casino on 128 acres in North Vallejo was rejected earlier this year by the United States Department of the Interior but tribal leaders say they aren't giving up on the project.
John Tahsuda, principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian Affairs, issued a 19-page decision in February concluding the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians failed to show a "significant historical connection" to the parcel of land along Interstate-80 and Columbus Parkway.
Headquartered in Clear Lake, the Band had applied for a federal lands designation for the property, which would have allowed them to pursue gaming operations.
Tahsuda ruled the Band couldn't prove occupancy or subsistence use in the vicinity of the parcel, nor is the parcel located within the boundaries of the Band's last reservation under a ratified or un-ratified treaty.
In 2016, the Napa County Board of Supervisors voted to oppose the casino near the county line. Supervisors and the Napa County wine industry had been concerned that an Indian tribe might someday target Napa County too.
"The parcel is located approximately 90 driving miles (75 straight-line miles) southeast of the former Scotts Valley Rancheria, near the present-day city of Lakeport," Tahsuda wrote. "As such, the distance between the Vallejo parcel and the Band's historic Rancheria, standing alone, does not evince a significant historical connection."
The Scotts Valley Band is "really upset about the decision," tribal Chairman Shawn Davis told the Times-Herald on Tuesday.
"We're not giving up to stay in our territorial range," he added.
The Band's lawyer, Patrick Bergin, confirmed Tuesday that the group has filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, asking the court to overturn Tahsuda's decision. That case is on-going.
Tahsuda concluded the tribe did meet numerous tests required under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, including being a restored tribe, and showing modern and temporal connections to the parcel.
Bergin said by phone that the Band's 2016 application to the Department of the Interior included expert reports about the Band's ancestor working and living in the area, census records, and a letter from a land owner during the 19th century complaining to the U.S. military about the Band living in the area which would become the city of Vallejo.
"In our view, we met the significant historical connection," Bergin said.
Vallejo's spokeswoman Joanna Altman said the city agrees with Tahsuda's decision.
"On a local level, within city of Vallejo jurisdiction, a team of city staff met with representatives of the Scotts Valley Tribe of Pomo Indians last month to discuss site plans and alternative uses for this space, which includes a mixed use of housing and commercial uses," she added in her email to the Times-Herald.
Many municipalities are reluctant to have an Indian casino in their midst because the area becomes sovereign Indian territory, exempting it from local rules and regulations, but still requiring city services.
The city of Vallejo, joined by other elected officials, and nearby tribes, issued opposition letters in 2016, arguing the Band had no ties to the parcel.
"Approval of a tribal casino would also unquestionably cause significant impacts to the natural and human environment in and around the city of Vallejo," City Attorney Claudia Quintana wrote in a July 2016 letter. "Such a casino would entail biological impacts, water impacts, impacts on traffic and noise to the neighboring area, among others."
Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said by phone that he was "disappointed to hear that the federal government didn't approve their application."
"The Band promised that it wouldn't be a slapped together project -- it (would have been) a nice development," he added.
The proposed $700 million project includes a 400,000-square foot casino, with a spa and hotel, and housing for 128 tribal members.
In May 2012, the Department of the Interior said the Band lacked "significant historical connection" to land in North Richmond, scuttling the tribe's plans to build a 2,000-slot casino on 30 acres of land in Contra Costa County.