Federal grant to pay for more zero-emission buses in Napa County

A federal grant program will enable the Napa Valley Transportation Authority to put more zero-emission buses on the road, adding to a fleet of electric buses slated to enter service next month.

The NVTA announced the $6.34 million award from the Federal Transit Administration in a news release Thursday afternoon. The transit agency will use the funding to buy six zero-emission buses for use starting in 2024, which will join the fleet of 15 similar buses Vine Transit will roll out beginning in September.

“The Napa Valley is a world-class destination, and it’s critical to have world-class transit to meet the needs and expectations of residents, workers, and tourists,” Liz Alessio, NVTA board chair and a Napa City Council member, said in the statement. “Moving to a clean, electric bus fleet is crucial to the health of the environment and the local economy; electric buses reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while preparing transit workers for new and emerging vehicle technology. We are on our way to meeting our goal of an all-electric fleet by 2030.”

NVTA’s first 15 electric buses will first see service this year in Napa, Yountville and St. Helena, according to the agency.

The federal Low or No Emission (No-Low) Grant Program, which awarded the grant to NVTA, makes funds available to help transit agencies buy or lease American-built vehicles with no or low emissions.

The FTA received 530 eligible project proposals totaling about $7.72 billion in requests, and awarded $1.66 billion in grants to 150 projects in 48 states and territories.