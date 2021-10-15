Federal grant to support Napa DA’s office, support for abuse survivors

An infusion of federal funding will bolster Napa County aid to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, authorities announced Thursday.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office, along with NEWS-Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services, was selected for a competitive grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four-year, $500,000 award will allow the Monarch Justice Center to hire a program director, the county said in a news release.

The grant was awarded by the Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women to aid the county justice system’s response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Based at 1546 First St. in downtown Napa, the Monarch center operates as a one-stop center where various agencies aid abuse survivors under one roof.

“The need for a single, coordinated center to serve our traumatized community members has never been made clearer than during this pandemic,” District Attorney Allison Haley said in the statement. “Monarch provides both physical and emotional safety to our most vulnerable all while enabling access to our robust community of service providers. It is our intention that our efforts amplify their voices, honor their lived experience and nurture their efforts to heal and thrive.”