Federal judge considers adding additional conditions to PG&E's probation

Alsup asked PG&E's lawyer whether the gray pine that may have caused the Zogg Fire fell into either category.

Attorney Kevin Orsini told the judge that the particular tree would not have fallen into either category. Alsup said that showed that the new conditions of probation would not have been helpful with respect to the Zogg Fire if the language PG&E proposed was used.

The judge suggested that PG&E's offer to focus only on trees in the two priority categories was like offering to give "sleeves off a vest."

At one point in his argument, Orsini suggested that the judge was proposing that a PSPS must be imposed under adverse weather conditions if trees near power lines were known to be in hazardous condition.

Alsup said that was "a lie" and that he had never said that. He said that his proposed conditions required that the information "be taken into account" in making a PSPS determination; they did not compel that result.

PG&E's proposed language received some support from counsel for the government and from the monitor, but was opposed by Alex Cannara and Gene A. Nelson who filed, with the court's permission, an amicus or "friend of the court" brief.