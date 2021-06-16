Federal stimulus funds to stabilize Napa city budget as pandemic recovery continues

A year after rapidly cutting expenses and staffing as a worldwide pandemic rocked its economy, the city of Napa expects to bolster services and fill dozens of vacant positions on the shoulders of nine-figure revenue in the new fiscal year – and with a large assist from the federal government.

The 2021-22 budget approved by the City Council this week projects Napa will see $101.3 million flow into its general fund, from which it pays day-to-day expenses, against $99.7 million in expenses. That revenue figure represents a nearly $10 million jump from its revenue for the 2020-21 year, which began last July with the coronavirus triggering sweeping business shutdowns, halting travel, and emptying out the hotels that had become a crucial tax revenue source.

The city’s improved financial outlook comes as COVID-19 infection rates hover at a one-year low, state business and event curbs are relaxed, and an increasing tide of visitors bolsters the Napa Valley tourist industries.

Napa’s latest budget, which takes effect July 1, won approval on the same day California loosened most of the remaining rules on mask use, business occupancy and crowd sizes it had imposed in March 2020, when COVID-19 began sickening and killing millions worldwide before the first vaccines against the virus became available at year’s end.

