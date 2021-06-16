Federal stimulus funds to stabilize Napa city budget as pandemic recovery continues

A year after rapidly cutting expenses and staffing as a worldwide pandemic rocked its economy, the city of Napa expects to bolster services and fill dozens of vacant positions on the shoulders of nine-figure revenue in the new fiscal year – and with a large assist from the federal government.
The 2021-22 budget approved by the City Council this week projects Napa will see $101.3 million flow into its general fund, from which it pays day-to-day expenses, against $99.7 million in expenses. That revenue figure represents a nearly $10 million jump from its revenue for the 2020-21 year, which began last July with the coronavirus triggering sweeping business shutdowns, halting travel, and emptying out the hotels that had become a crucial tax revenue source.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The city’s improved financial outlook comes as COVID-19 infection rates hover at a one-year low, state business and event curbs are relaxed, and an increasing tide of visitors bolsters the Napa Valley tourist industries.
Napa’s latest budget, which takes effect July 1, won approval on the same day California loosened most of the remaining rules on mask use, business occupancy and crowd sizes it had imposed in March 2020, when COVID-19 began sickening and killing millions worldwide before the first vaccines against the virus became available at year’s end.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
But despite the promise of economic recovery, Napa officials were quick to give a large share of the credit to the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus package whose payouts to state and local governments included $14.75 million to the city – and thus relief from possibly raiding as much as 70% of its own reserves to keep its budget balanced.
That support was “the funding that allowed a surplus position to be brought back,” finance director Bret Prebula told council members at City Hall before their unanimous 4-0 vote in support (Bernie Narvaez was absent). “Without that, we’d be looking at multiple, multiple millions out of general fund reserves.”
Napa received the first, $7.4 million portion of its stimulus payment in May and is slated to receive an equal amount in the course of 2021-22, according to Prebula.
Another one-shot infusion will be the $2.3 million in state funds normally directed to public schools, but diverted to local governments when those revenues exceed a certain amount.
At about 7% of revenue, the one-time-only federal support becomes Napa’s fourth-largest feeder into the general fund, where Napa has the most freedom to spend. The only larger revenue sources expected in 2021-22 will be property, sales and hotel-room tax – the last temporarily demoted from second to third place as local hotels await the full comeback of pandemic-crimped travel into the Bay Area.
Bed taxes are forecast to garner $16.1 million in the new fiscal year, nearly half again as much as the pandemic-stunted $10.9 million in 2020-21 but still off the $22.6 million pace of 2018-19, the last full year before COVID-19. “There is a lot of room there that still needs to be made up,” City Manager Steve Potter told the council during a June 1 budget hearing.
Sales taxes in the coming fiscal year are expected to produce $18.5 million and property taxes $42.1 million, up 9% over the previous year.
Meanwhile, the budget includes a $7.8 million increase in expenditures, or 8%, including $3.5 million more for salaries and benefits along with money transfers to Napa’s facility and capital reserves.
Sixty-two percent of eligible county residents are now fully vaccinated, the county said.
Police and fire services are expected to account for more than half the year’s spending, at $32.7 million and $21.1 million, respectively. The budget allots $11.4 million to public works, $7.6 million to finance and $7.4 million to parks and recreation.
A rapid economic recovery and the containment of coronavirus will be crucial to Napa restoring refilling its employee ranks, where 57 seats have remained vacant during the pandemic and 28 have been frozen. The new budget includes a goal of filling all vacancies by June 2022, and reducing the number of frozen positions from 28 to 18, in order to reverse service cutbacks over the past year. (Shortly before the budget vote, Potter announced that city offices will begin reopening to customers on July 6 for the first time in 16 months, initially from Mondays to Thursdays.)
During budget discussions over the spring, Potter described the coming year’s budget as a “bridge” intended keep pace with rising pension and employee costs and keep finances stable through 2024, when Napa officials expect freer travel and wide-ranging immunization to restore past revenue levels.
In addition, Potter and other city officials urged a continued close watch over finances due to the array of mounting needs Napa must meet in the coming years – from more effective homeless outreach services to affordable housing to continuing upkeep for roads and sewers.
“The city’s trajectory, even after recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, is not on strong footing,” Potter wrote in his letter introducing the budget. “… It is important that the City remain cautious to not over-obligate our elastic revenue base.”
Napa’s complete city budget, which includes funds reserved for capital improvements, affordable housing, water, trash hauling and recycling, projects $262.1 million of revenue against expenditures of $260 million for the coming year.
Photos: Go inside Napa's new record store: Right On !!! Records
Right On !!! Records
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa
Right On !!! Records
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Right On !!! Records
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Right On !!! Records
"Two turntables and a microphone"
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Right On !!! Records
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa.
Inside Right On !!! Records, 2375 California Blvd. in Napa
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jon Crawford, who previously announced his candidacy for sheriff, is no longer undersheriff or a Napa County employee.
Little Rays of Sunshine gains city support to provide preschool and day care for 53 children, from infancy to age 5, in the Westwood area.
Feeling a little down? A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa, offering nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and …
Kelly Fleming's winery near Calistoga wants more visitors and, in an increasingly familiar story for off-the-beaten-path Napa County wineries,…
The Napa Planning Commission endorses Oxbow Yard, a temporary dining, picnicking and lounge venue at 585 First St.
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
More than 500 brand-new ways to share diverse, anti-racist, and LGBTQ inclusive messages with readers have been distributed — for free — acros…
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Napa County could go to voters in June 2022 seeking a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for wildfire prevention efforts such as creating fuel breaks.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com