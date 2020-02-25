Federal whistleblower, a longtime DHS official, found dead of gunshot in California

A former longtime Department of Homeland Security official, described as a whistleblower who penned a book criticizing the Obama administration's handling of terrorism, was found dead Friday morning in Amador County, authorities said.

Philip Haney, 66, was identified as the man found deceased adjacent to highways 16 and 124 near the city of Plymouth. Haney was located on the ground with a single gunshot wound, according to a pair of news releases by the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

In an initial news release Saturday, the Sheriff's Office reported that Haney "was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound," and that a firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle.

But in an update Monday, the Sheriff's Office said "misinformation" was circulating that the death had been ruled a suicide, when no such determination has been officially made. This second news release did not include reference to the gunshot wound as being "self-inflicted."

"We are currently in the beginning phase of our investigation and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney's death would be extremely premature and inappropriate," Monday's news release said.