Feds charge business owner Ian Rogers of Napa with possessing five pipe bombs

According to U.S. Attorney's news release, officers identified other materials at the scene that could be used to manufacture destructive devices, including black powder, pipes, endcaps, and manuals, including The Anarchist Cookbook, U.S. Army Improvised Munitions Handbook, and Homemade C-4 A Recipe for Survival.

At least 49 guns were seized from Roger’s home and business along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, federal officials said. Officers and agents also discovered a sticker on Roger’s vehicle window that is commonly used by so-called “Three-Percenters,” people who ascribe to extreme anti-government, pro-gun beliefs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Rogers was arraigned in Napa Superior Court Jan. 20 on state illegal firearm charges. Rogers is being held in the Napa County jail, with bail set at $5 million. He is set to enter a plea on the 28 state felony charges and contest the bail amount at a hearing Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Napa Superior Court.

Rogers' defense attorney Jess Raphael had tried to have his client's bail lowered on Jan. 20, saying Rogers was a gun collector with no criminal record and was not a flight risk.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}