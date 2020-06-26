Feds make official announcement — Napa to oversee Berryessa resort redevelopment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County is at long last officially assured of becoming the Lake Berryessa resort revitalization czar.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Thursday it has executed a 55-year agreement with the county allowing the county to oversee resort renovations starting Nov. 1. The county Board of Supervisors approved the 137-page agreement on March 17.

Thursday’s announcement qualified as anticlimactic. There wasn’t any suspense after March 17 that the county would take over, given the Bureau of Reclamation had already approved the deal. All that remained was for the agency to sign the agreement and finish the bureaucratic steps.

“I think today is a good win-win for both of us,” Drew Lessard of the Bureau of Reclamation told supervisors on March 17.

But only on Thursday came the Bureau of Reclamation’s press release announcing the partnership.

Next, Napa County will attempt what the Bureau of Reclamation over the past decade has failed to accomplish — finding concessionaires to redevelop Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores into full-fledged resorts with marinas, stores and other draws.