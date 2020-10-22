FEMA assistance available to Napa's Glass Fire victims

Rep. Mike Thompson announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Individual and Public Assistance disaster relief for Napa and Sonoma counties impacted by the Glass Fire.

“This fire season has hit our community hard and the Glass Fire was devastating for our district, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying nearly a thousand homes and businesses. Today I am glad to announce that FEMA is providing federal help in the form of Individual and Public Assistance, valuable tools to help our community rebuild," Thompson said in a news release.

FEMA approved disaster funds for Napa and Sonoma counties for Category B Public Assistance which provides assistance for “emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities”.

The federal government covers 75% of the costs, and the state and local governments split the remaining 25%. Rep. Thompson has authored legislation to raise the federal cost share to at least 90%, which recently passed the House as part of the updated Heroes Act.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also approved Individual Assistance which will be granted to individuals to help rebuild, repair and replace housing and assist with other disaster-related expenses. Individuals can register with FEMA the following ways: