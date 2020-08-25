FEMA assistance offered to Napa fire victims

• Routing and account number of your checking or savings account (for direct transfer to your bank account)

After registering, create an account to check the status of your application, view messages from FEMA, update your personal information, and upload important documents.

If you are unable to upload your documents, mail them to FEMA at P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD, 20782-8055 or fax them to 800-827-8112.

If you have any questions, you please contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). For TTY call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), please call 800-621-3362.

During COVID-19, inspections will be conducted by phone. Remote inspections are comparable to traditional, in-person inspections and can expedite recovery assistance, based on eligibility. For security purposes, the inspector will verify your identity by asking a series of qualifying questions and then provide you with the first four digits of your application to complete the verification.