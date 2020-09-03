FEMA deadline approaching for people with wildfire expenses

North Bay residents evacuated because of the LNU Lightning Complex fires are eligible for federal reimbursement for their emergency expenses, but local nonprofits are concerned few are seeking out the relief that's available.

The deadline is Saturday for a FEMA critical needs assistance program that covers evacuation costs like food or hotels. The deadline does not apply to those who suffered property damage in the fires.

Residents in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, and Monterey counties are eligible. But as of Wednesday afternoon, FEMA had received only 340 applications across the major Northern California fire zones, which the agency declared as a federal disaster on Aug. 22, making resources more widely available to victims and emergency personnel.

"A lot of these deadlines are really quickly approaching," said Amy Holter, Catholic Charities' director of integrative programs, who encouraged anyone unsure about seeking relief, including undocumented residents, to contact her organization for help.

"As we learn more about the impacts of this fire, we're learning more and more about the depth of need that exists," she said.