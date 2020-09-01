FEMA offers 'critical need' assistance for Napa fire victims

Individuals and households who have immediate or critical needs because they are displaced from their primary dwelling by the wildfires may be eligible for a special FEMA financial assistance program.
Covered by the Critical Needs Assistance program are life-saving and life-sustaining items. This includes, but is not limited to, water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items, and fuel for transportation.
The program offers a one-time $500 payment per household. To be eligible for CNA Applicants must request it before Sept. 5.
Individuals and households may be eligible for CNA if the following criteria have been met:
-- The applicant registers with FEMA;
-- The applicant passes identity verification;
-- At registration, the applicant states that they have critical needs and requests financial assistance for those needs and expenses;
-- Their pre-disaster primary residence is located in Napa, Lake, Solano, Sonoma or Yolo County.
-- The applicant is displaced from their pre-disaster primary residence as a result of the disaster for at least seven days.
Napa County has set up a Local Assistance Center as a one-stop information for local, state and federal recovery resources.
The LAC is located at the County's Health & Human Services campus at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A, in south Napa.
Services are available in English and Spanish by appointment or through limited first-come first-served basis. The center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
