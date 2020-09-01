FEMA offers 'critical need' assistance for Napa fire victims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Individuals and households who have immediate or critical needs because they are displaced from their primary dwelling by the wildfires may be eligible for a special FEMA financial assistance program.

Covered by the Critical Needs Assistance program are life-saving and life-sustaining items. This includes, but is not limited to, water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items, and fuel for transportation.

The program offers a one-time $500 payment per household. To be eligible for CNA Applicants must request it before Sept. 5.

Individuals and households may be eligible for CNA if the following criteria have been met:

-- The applicant registers with FEMA;

-- The applicant passes identity verification;

-- At registration, the applicant states that they have critical needs and requests financial assistance for those needs and expenses;

-- Their pre-disaster primary residence is located in Napa, Lake, Solano, Sonoma or Yolo County.

-- The applicant is displaced from their pre-disaster primary residence as a result of the disaster for at least seven days.