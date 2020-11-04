 Skip to main content
FEMA opens intake center for Napa wildfire survivors

  • Updated
FEMA assistance center in Napa

This photo shows the FEMA Disaster Survivor Team in Napa following the Hennessey Fire in early September. A mobile unit will be in St. Helena starting Thursday to help victims of the Glass Fire.

 Submitted photo

A FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center opens Thursday, Nov. 5 in St. Helena to serve wildfire survivors.

The center is part of the ongoing response and recovery mission for FEMA and the State of California to assist survivors with recovery information.

It is located alongside the Local Assistance Center at Presbyterian Church St. Helena, 1428 Spring St., Helena. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday until further notice.

Survivors can register with FEMA for federal aid in one of three ways: online at DisasterAssistance.gov; by downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. PDT.

Deadline to register is Dec. 16.

Registration enables FEMA to determine residents’ eligibility for financial assistance that may include rent, home repair, home replacement and other serious disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

For the latest information on wildfire recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4558 and follow the FEMA Region 9 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion9

