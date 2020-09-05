FEMA to offer debris removal assistance to Napa County wildfire victims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that Napa, Lake, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma counties have been designated to receive federal assistance for debris removal under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

On Aug. 22, President Trump granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California triggering the release of federal funds to help people and communities recovering from wildfires. That disaster declaration was amended to add the six counties for assistance with debris removal.

Those six counties, plus San Mateo and Yolo counties, were previously designated for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program and for Public Assistance with emergency protective measures.

Eligible applicants for Public Assistance funds include state, county and local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, and some private non-profits such as educational and medical facilities. FEMA provides 75 percent of the cost of eligible projects.

If you were impacted by the wildfires in Napa County, you may be eligible for assistance from FEMA. To learn more, visit FEMA online at disasterassistance.gov; download the FEMA app and register on your smartphone or tablet; or call 800-621-3362.