A female pedestrian was killed while running in front of vehicles near Sonoma State University Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on Petaluma Hill Road just north of Curtis Drive east of Rohnert Park city limits, CHP Officer David deRutte said.
A Napa man driving a 2004 Dodge Durango south on Petaluma Hill Road struck the female and remained at the scene, deRutte said.
Cotati police and Sonoma State University police responded to reports of a female pedestrian running in front of passing vehicles. When the CHP arrived, they learned from emergency responders that the woman had died, deRutte said.
The woman's name is being withheld until her next of kin is notified, deRutte said. Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information are asked to contact the CHP at (707) 588-1400.