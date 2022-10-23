 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fentanyl awareness online forums planned for Napa County residents this week

The Napa Opioid Safety Coalition and the Napa County Office of Education are jointly hosting virtual town hall meetings this week on the risks of fentanyl use.

The online forum will be held in English at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a Spanish-language forum at 6 p.m. Thursday. Both forums are free.

Parents, guardians and residents will hear from health care, law enforcement and other specialists about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning to youth, the hosting agencies said in a news release. Participants also will be able to ask questions during the town hall.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/FentanylEng for the English-language forum and tinyurl.com/FentanylSpan for the Spanish-language forum.

For more information, send email to napaopioidsafetycoalition@gmail.com.

A new wave of concern has spread across the United States over multi-colored "rainbow fentanyl" pills that look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk.
