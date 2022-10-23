Fentanyl awareness online forums planned for Napa County residents this week

The Napa Opioid Safety Coalition and the Napa County Office of Education are jointly hosting virtual town hall meetings this week on the risks of fentanyl use.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The online forum will be held in English at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a Spanish-language forum at 6 p.m. Thursday. Both forums are free.

Parents, guardians and residents will hear from health care, law enforcement and other specialists about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning to youth, the hosting agencies said in a news release. Participants also will be able to ask questions during the town hall.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/FentanylEng for the English-language forum and tinyurl.com/FentanylSpan for the Spanish-language forum.

For more information, send email to napaopioidsafetycoalition@gmail.com.