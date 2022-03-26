Fentanyl poisoning awareness town hall scheduled for April

Napa Opioid Safety Coalition and the Napa County Office of Education will host a free virtual town hall on Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness in April.
The event will be held in Spanish on April 20, at 6 p.m., and in English on April 21, also at 6 p.m. Parents, guardians and community members will hear from health care, law enforcement and impacted parents about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning to youth. Participants will also have an opportunity to ask questions.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/FentanylTownHall. For more information, email For more information contact napaopioidsafetycoalition@gmail.com.