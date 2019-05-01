ST. HELENA — These days it isn’t uncommon to find “Help Wanted” signs in storefronts throughout Napa Valley. The low unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in March has employers scrambling to hire people for the busy summer season.
To address the short supply of workers, the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena organized a job fair on April 24 that included more than 20 local businesses. But within the first hour, only a few people had arrived.
“There’s a shortage of people and too many opportunities. So, the ball is in their [the applicants’] court,” said Alejandro Tovar, the director of hospitality at Madrigal Family Winery, which needs to hire tasting room associates and cellar workers.
Downvalley, employers and job seekers can meet Thursday, May 2, because another job fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the McCarthy Library Plaza, located in the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway in Napa. For more information, visit napavalley.edu/careercenter.
Local government agencies are suffering more. “We can’t compete with hospitality jobs. The fast-food industry pays more for per hour for flipping burgers,” said Lisa Tyler, the Parks and Recreation manager in Yountville.
Parks and Recreation programs are essential to the community, she said. They support young families by providing after-school care and summer programs for children.
However, Calistoga doesn’t have a problem staffing its summer camps and recreational positions. Most of the city’s seasonal and part-time employees are local students — a population that doesn’t exist in some towns. Yountville, for example, has 3,000 residents but half are veterans living at the Veterans Home of California. Yountville has to attract workers from other towns to fill the age gap, officials said.
The 2020 U.S. Census is also looking for applicants because the census is important for the future of California’s political representation in Congress and the distribution of federal funds. According to the Public Policy Institute of California’s data from 2017, 72 percent of Californians belong to one or more groups that are considered hard to reach.
All the employers agreed that lack of affordable housing makes it even harder to attract and retain qualified candidates. A web search found the listed average price for an apartment in downtown Napa is more than $2,000, which is about 6 percent higher than last year. California’s current minimum wage is $12 an hour.
Lack of affordable housing also increases traffic congestion, which is already at a breaking point from the 3.5 million tourists who visit the Napa Valley each year. Many seasonal workers commute long distances from other counties because they can’t afford housing in Napa Valley.
Steve Schifflett, who escorted his son to the job fair, said, “St. Helena neighbors want to keep the town small and local. Look at Calistoga, it’s a resort town now.”
Although the job fair was sparsely attended, employers want to see it become a regular event because it connects people from all over the county. “This opportunity brings education, the community, and local businesses together,” said Dr. Sherry Tennyson, a career consultant for the Napa Valley College.