Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County

Napa County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest total in a week, and no new deaths after successive days of two deaths each.

COVID hospitalizations in Napa County hospitals increased from 32 to 34 patients, a record high for recent months.

The local availability of intensive care beds, reported as 45% on Wednesday, again plunged to 0% where it had been earlier in the week, the county said. County officials have not offered an explanation for this volatility.

The Bay Area's ICU availability rate was 3.5%, a drop from 7.4% the day before, the state reported.

As long as the Bay Area ICU rate is below 15%, the entire region is likely to face an extension of the tougher stay home order issued by the state and county in mid-December following a dramatic increase in COVID cases.

These orders limit occupancy of stores, allow only take-out restaurant food, close barbershops and hair salons and shut down wine tasting at wineries, while encouraging everyone not to socialize outside their households.