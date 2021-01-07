Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County

Napa County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest total in a week, and no new deaths after successive days of two deaths each.
COVID hospitalizations in Napa County hospitals increased from 32 to 34 patients, a record high for recent months.
The local availability of intensive care beds, reported as 45% on Wednesday, again plunged to 0% where it had been earlier in the week, the county said. County officials have not offered an explanation for this volatility.
The Bay Area's ICU availability rate was 3.5%, a drop from 7.4% the day before, the state reported.
As long as the Bay Area ICU rate is below 15%, the entire region is likely to face an extension of the tougher stay home order issued by the state and county in mid-December following a dramatic increase in COVID cases.
These orders limit occupancy of stores, allow only take-out restaurant food, close barbershops and hair salons and shut down wine tasting at wineries, while encouraging everyone not to socialize outside their households.
Since March, Napa County has confirmed 6,337 COVID cases, with 4,074 cases currently considered "active." There have been 33 deaths in which COVID was listed as a cause, including 11 in December and four so far in January.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
