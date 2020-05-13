Fighter jets to fly over Bay Area to honor frontline workers

Four California Air National Guard fighter jets will fly over the Bay Area Wednesday to honor health care workers and first responders, according to the California Military Department.
The F-15C Eagle fighter jets from the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno will begin their flight at 10 a.m., flying throughout California. Jets are expected over Richmond at about 10:45 a.m. and they are also expected over Oakland. San Jose and Monterey are in planned flight path.
The flights are part of a nationwide salute by the U.S. Air Force to honor the people on the front lines of the work to curb and end the coronavirus pandemic.
