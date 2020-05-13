Fighter jets to fly over Bay Area to honor frontline workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four California Air National Guard fighter jets will fly over the Bay Area Wednesday to honor health care workers and first responders, according to the California Military Department.

The F-15C Eagle fighter jets from the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno will begin their flight at 10 a.m., flying throughout California. Jets are expected over Richmond at about 10:45 a.m. and they are also expected over Oakland. San Jose and Monterey are in planned flight path.

The flights are part of a nationwide salute by the U.S. Air Force to honor the people on the front lines of the work to curb and end the coronavirus pandemic.