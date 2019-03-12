It’s hard enough when one family member is diagnosed with cancer.
Spouses Katrina and Thomas O'Quinn of Napa are facing an even tougher battle: they both have cancer.
Both were diagnosed within a three-month period. And both cancers are similar – Katrina has stage II colorectal cancer and Thomas has stage IV colon cancer.
Today, the two are taking on the disease together, with the help of their doctors, family and friends.
“We’re both fighters,” said Katrina. “We both don’t give up.”
Katrina said the couple agrees: “We have a lot to fight for. We have an amazing family and support system.”
Katrina, age 52, said her cancer was discovered during her first colonoscopy -- a routine procedure for most people after age 50.
“It was very overwhelming” to hear the news that doctors had found a tumor, said Katrina. “My first instinct was, I’m going to fight this, that’s who I am.”
A Lynch Syndrome diagnosis
The test also revealed something equally significant. She has Lynch Syndrome, which gives her a genetic predisposition to different cancer types.
The syndrome is among the most common hereditary cancer syndromes, and estimates suggest as many as 1 in every 300 people may be carriers of an alteration in a gene associated with Lynch syndrome.
According to Lynch Syndrome International, those with the syndrome carry up to an 85 percent risk of contracting colon cancer as well as a higher than average risk for endometrial cancer, stomach, prostate, ovarian, gallbladder duct, brain, and other cancers.
Lynch Syndrome is inherited but Katrina had no idea of her risk because she’s adopted. In another coincidence, at the same time she was diagnosed, Katrina also had just gotten the results of DNA test via Ancestry.com.
After that test, Katrina made contact with a newly discovered first cousin from her birth father’s family. That cousin confirmed the family’s medical history of colon and other cancers. In fact, her birth father died of colon cancer at age 43.
“I had no idea,” said Katrina.
She did get one bit of good news. Her cancer hadn’t spread. Her treatment started with six weeks of chemo and radiation over the summer.
“I had a chemo pump attached to me. I’d drive myself to radiation in Vacaville, Monday to Friday.”
That ended Aug. 15.
Just a week after her chemo treatment ended, Katrina’s husband Thomas, 47, complained of constipation and began feeling extreme pain.
After he was taken to the Kaiser ER in Vallejo, doctors did a CT scan and found a blockage. Thomas immediately went into surgery.
The doctor told Katrina she was lucky she brought him in when she did. Thomas’ colon was perforated. They found a tumor that had spread to his liver.
“My heart just dropped,” she said.
He underwent a colostomy, an operation that connects the colon to the abdominal wall, where a pouch for collecting waste is attached.
Thomas also immediately started 12 rounds of chemo. That ended in late February. Initial scans showed the tumors on his liver were shrinking.
He’s in remission now, but in two weeks he’ll have another CT scan. Depending on the results, the next steps could include surgery or more chemo.
By Oct. 22, Katrina had surgery to have her colon removed. She also underwent a complete hysterectomy.
“I’m glad I did because they found a teeny, tiny tumor in my uterus.”
After two months spent recovering, she went back to work at her small business, Kat O’Quinn Pet Concierge.
Along with friends, her daughter, who is 19, had been able to fill in for Katrina while she recovered.
Because her colon was removed, Katrina currently has an ileostomy. An ileostomy connects the last part of the small intestine to the abdominal wall where waste exits the body into a pouch.
She’s also in the middle of doing another eight rounds of chemotherapy.
“My last treatment is April Fool’s day,” she said wryly.
A month later, Katrina will have another surgery that will eliminate the ileostomy. That surgery will allow waste to leave her body using something called a J-pouch, which is formed using the small intestine.
Today, Thomas has returned to work four days a week at the Rombauer Vineyards tasting room.
It’s been a vital part of his recovery, said Thomas.
“I’m happy to be back,” he said. Helping guests at the tasting room “is like therapy for me."
Working as a team has been one of their strengths.
“We can tell when the other person isn’t doing so well, and likewise," said Katrina.
Because they are both going through a similar diagnosis, "We can completely empathize with how the other person is feeling.”
One day at a time
Yes, it’s a cliché, “but you just have to take it one day at a time,” said Katrina.
“You have to take a deep breath and live in the present,” she said. “When you force yourself to live in the present that overwhelming feeling goes away.”
“You appreciate every day,” said Thomas. There are other people who have it worse, he pointed out. “Being negative is not going to get you anywhere.”
Katrina said besides their recovery, she’s also focused on creating more awareness of Lynch Syndrome.
March 22 is Lynch Syndrome hereditary cancer awareness day.
“I have done a lot of research in order to become my own advocate,” she said. She’d like to find others who have Lynch Syndrome to create a support group in Napa County.
“I am very committed to getting the word out about Lynch Syndrome.”