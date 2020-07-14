Filing period begins for November election in Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Filings opened Monday for the Nov. 3 election for anyone running for a seat on a Napa County school board, city council or special district.

The filing period ends Aug. 7, except in races where an incumbent does not file and then it's extended to Aug. 12, said John Tuteur, the county's registrar of voters.

For the first time, candidates for Napa City Council will run by district, a change intended to boost the chances of minority candidates.

The mayor will continue to be elected by all city voters. Incumbent Jill Techel is not running for re-election this November. Councilmembers Doris Gentry and Scott Sedgley have announced their candidacies for mayor.

Vacant seats from districts 2 and 4 covering west and central Napa will be up for election this November. Seats representing districts 1 and 3, held by Councilwomen Liz Alessio and Mary Luros, respectively, won’t be up for election until 2022, allowing the two incumbents to serve the remainder of their four-year term.