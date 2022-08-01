Final exams: Napa doctor, 94, retires from longtime practice

Dr. Eugene Eisenberg was stumped. A patient who was young and fit and otherwise healthy, but had high blood sugar, had come to see him.

“She didn’t look at all like a diabetic patient,” Eisenberg recalled. Yet, after various tests and procedures, a specific diagnosis remained elusive.

Then “one day she was leaving the office and I shook her hand to say goodbye," the Napa endocrinologist recalled. “I felt her hand. It felt a little too puffy and soft and doughy for an athletic woman.”

All of a sudden, he had an idea.

“There’s a condition of the pituitary called acromegaly,” he described. Sure enough, Eisenberg’s suspicions were confirmed and a treatment plan was created.

It’s one of the things he likes about being a physician, Eisenberg said during an interview at his office on Thursday.

“It requires a lot of investigation and problem-solving,” he said. “And when you finally make the diagnosis, you can help people quite a bit.”

And for a long time, as it turns out. Eisenberg, 94, has been a doctor for 72 years. He’s practiced in Napa since 1995. But that streak has come to an end. Eisenberg retired on Friday from his longtime practice on Villa Lane.

“I’ve been trying to retire for at least 10 years, maybe longer,” he said during an interview last week. “I’ve gotten different endocrinologists to come up here and work with me with the idea that they’d take over the practice, and each time they turned out to be a disaster and they either quit or something was wrong so it didn’t work out.”

However, lately, “I’ve just begun to feel a little fatigued,” he said, emphasizing the word little.

Eisenberg didn’t originally plan to become a physician. After skipping a few grades and graduating from high school early, he studied chemistry in college. By his third year, his sister pointed out that he had finished nearly all the requirements for pre-med. So why not go on to medical school?

That’s exactly what he did.

“I applied to (UC San Francisco) and Stanford,” he recalled. “I got rejected at Stanford and got accepted at UCSF. That’s how I ended up in medicine.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, the endocrine system includes eight major glands throughout the body, including as the thyroid gland, pituitary gland, adrenal gland and pancreas. This system affects growth and development, metabolism, sexual function and mood. Diabetic patients often see an endocrinologist.

“In those days, most of the endocrine syndromes were diagnosed only when they were very far developed,” the physician said. “And as we developed newer techniques, we can (now) diagnose (patients) earlier and earlier. And one of the things I pride myself on is diagnosing an endocrine problem when nobody else would have suspected it was even there,” such as the fit woman with puffy hands.

The road to Napa

After graduating from medical school in 1950, Eisenberg became a member of the staff at UCSF, where he worked for 20 years.

He was married for 14 years, starting in 1967, and has three children and five grandchildren.

During the Korean War, Eisenberg enlisted in the Air Force and worked as a doctor. He was stationed in the Philippines for a time, where among other duties, he found himself taking care of polio patients. “That was very difficult," he said. "In those days we didn’t have the fancy respirators we have now. We had those big iron lungs.”

Next, Eisenberg worked at the UC Berkeley medical school (which later merged with UCSF) for another 20 years. Living in Berkeley, he saw patients part time.

“Then I kind of got burned out,” he said. “I was supposed to be practicing half time and working at the medical school half time. But actually it was practicing three-quarters of the time and working at the medical school three-quarters of the time. So really, one-and-a-half jobs.”

“I had been a sailor for a long time,” he recalled. “So I decided I was going to quit and go sailing for a few years.” Accompanied by his partner, “I got a 35-foot ketch and we left in June 1990.”

“We sailed all the way to New Zealand and Japan,” and back, he said. “Then we decided after about four years it was time to go home.”

At one point, Eisenberg became a partner in a communal-style ranch in Napa called the Green Valley Ranch. After getting to know the area, he decided to buy a home in Napa. The doctor said he figured he would work one or two days a week in Napa doing endocrinology consultations, yet “within six months, it grew into a full-time practice.”

Obviously, medicine has changed a lot over 72 years. Eisenberg likes to stay current on new treatments and therapies but does not care for the required use of electronic records.

“Doctors end up looking at their screens instead of the patients,” clicking away, he said.

“When I go in the office with a patient, I look at them; I talk to them,” Eisenberg said. “Nobody gets out of my office without some kind of examination.”

The physician waits to enter his notes in his computer until after the patient visit ends. “That leaves me with a big pile of work to do,” he said pointing to a tower of papers and folders on his desk. “I have nightmares about paperwork,” he said wryly.

Most of his patients are referred by other doctors, said Eisenberg. “I have to make the diagnosis, make the treatment and follow up on the treatment," and keep in contact with that primary care doctor.

About 35% of his practice centered on caring for diabetic patients, he added, “and that takes a lot of time because they have all kinds of new medicines coming out. You have to keep up on all that stuff.”

Those diabetic patients are among the most challenging, “because you have to teach them how to change their whole lifestyle,” especially what they eat. “(But) when you do achieve a therapeutic success, it’s very gratifying. And fortunately you do that more often than less.”

Eisenberg said he most recently had about 2,000 patients of record. Over seven decades, he estimated he’s treated tens of thousands of people — including delivering 105 babies during a medical internship rotation in obstetrics and gynecology.

He’s certainly seen the U.S. health care system change. To Eisenberg, the only logical solution to today’s health care industry is “creating a one-payer system with the government covering everybody.”

The many medical insurance companies “all have their own rules,” he said. “It just drives you crazy having to do all these pre-authorizations for this and that, whereas if it was just one payer, you wouldn’t have (to do) that. It would take at least 30 or 40% of my office work off my shoulders.”

And if he didn’t have to complete electronic medical records?

“That would give me my life back,” he said. For example, “Today I have to spend the whole day dictating reports.”

Notably, Eisenberg was one of the few endocrinologists in Napa County. Another endocrinologist only works part time in Napa. Others are located in Fairfield, Walnut Creek and Santa Rosa. But not all are taking new patients.

A month before he closed, he sent a letter to his patients about his retirement.

One of them is Karen Dewey, 66, of Napa.

“I’ve been a diabetic since I was a teenager,” she said. For years, Dewey saw Eisenberg every three months. She credits the endocrinologist with taking the time to educate her about diabetes, keeping up with the latest treatments and suggesting new therapies.

“He’s just wonderful,” said Dewey. “And Donna Whitcraft (his medical assistant) is fabulous. It’s like the three of us are a family.”

“I really owe my life to him,” she said. When first diagnosed, “I was scared of going blind and dying. That’s how it was back then in the '70s. Now I’m healthy as a horse. And that’s what’s kept me alive, the education he gave me and how to take care of myself.”

Whitcraft said working with Eisenberg "has been absolutely wonderful. I learn something new every single day. He's just a wealth of information."

She described Eisenberg as a combination of "old school and new school." He cultivated the traditional doctor-patient relationship, but "he's up to date with all the new stuff. He's a nice mix of both worlds."

Eisenberg said other patients have also told him how much they will miss him.

“I’ve been getting hugs and kisses for a month. And I’ve been getting a lot of wine,” he said with a smile.

When asked about what he’d do after retirement, Eisenberg joked that he didn’t think he’d have much free time.

“I’m busy with home projects; I do a lot of gardening,” including caring for some 30 rose bushes in his north Napa home.

“And some people have been after me to write a book about my experience in medicine.” He could write two books, said Eisenberg. The first would be a collection of vignettes about being a physician. The second could cover basic anatomy and physiology. “Maybe: ‘Anatomy and Physiology for Dummies,’” he said with a smile.

Friday was his last day of seeing patients, yet this doctor’s work isn’t done yet.

“I still have that pile of paper to get rid of,” Eisenberg said. “That’s going to keep me busy for a month.”