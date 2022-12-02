Final Napa County election results resolve close races

Napa County’s Nov. 8 election included close races on school bonds, American Canyon growth and Calistoga mayor that are now finally resolved.

The county Election Division on Friday morning released the certified results with all ballots counted. It had previously released updates at various stages of the count, with the Nov. 18 update covering 95% of the vote.

Measure A1, a $200 million Napa Valley Unified School District bond measure for the city of Napa, finished with 54.62% of the vote. It needed 55% to win and bring in money to improve aging school buildings.

The measure gained more than a full percentage point since the initial election night results as more votes were counted, but couldn’t fully close the gap. It ended up with 18,460 “yes” votes and needed 18,590 to hit the 55% mark.

That’s in contrast to Measure A2, a $25 million Napa Valley Unified School District bond measure for American Canyon schools. That bond won handily, 65.68% to 34.32%.

Measure J to expand American Canyon’s growth boundaries by 157 acres also ended up being close. As votes came in, the measure flipped from winning to losing. In the end, it lost 52.12 % “no” to 47.88% “yes.”

Landowners said the property had become too salty to continue growing grapes and would be a good fit for American Canyon's industrial area. Opponents didn't want to lose farmland to development and didn't want it close to wetlands and a popular wetlands trail.

Yvonne Baginski, a city of Napa resident, helped lead the Measure J opposition.

“I was holding my breath,” she said on Friday after seeing the results. “I’m really glad this happened. It was a real David and Goliath kind of event. We didn’t have the deep pockets the investors did. It was very intimidating to go out and see ‘Vote for Measure J’ signs all over American Canyon.”

David Gilbreth on behalf of the Measure J landowners said they simply wanted to thank the many community members who supported Measure J and wish everyone the best for the holidays.

Expanding the city growth boundary to include the 157 acres would have been an initial step toward annexation.

The race for Calistoga mayor was close, with Donald Williams and Gary Kraus trading places since Election Day as votes came in. In the end, Williams won 50.82% to 49.18%, or 841 votes to 814 votes. Incumbent Chris Canning didn’t run.

Also, the race for Yountville mayor was tight. Marjorie Mohler won with 45.22% of the vote over runner-up Pamela Reeves, who had 41.13%. The incumbent John Dunbar didn’t run, instead running for 3rd District county supervisor and losing to Anne Cottrell.

In other races, from city council races to school board races, the results from earlier, partial election returns held up. Those races had all but been decided and had no remaining suspense.

Turnout for the Nov. 8 mail-in election was 60.85%, with 50,788 out of 83,471 registered voters participating.

“Napa County voters once again turned out well above the statewide average of 50%,” county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said in a press release.

The canvass procedures included a manual tally of more than 2,500 ballots to confirm the accuracy of the machine tabulation, he said.