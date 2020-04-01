Final paving of Napa's roundabouts will require traffic detours Thursday and Friday

Caltrans is warning motorists to prepare for major detours Thursday and Friday this week as workers do the final paving of the three roundabouts near First Street and Highway 29.
The roundabouts, which started construction last summer, are now functional, but lack the top coat of asphalt needed to complete the job.
On Thursday, April 2, crews will temporarily close multiple Highway 29 on-ramps and off-ramps starting at 7 a.m. and lasting to 5:30 p.m., Caltrans said in a news release.
Highway 29 North traffic will be detoured to Lincoln Avenue. One-way traffic control will be in effect at First Street between California Boulevard and Freeway Drive. Detour signs will be posted.
On Friday, April 3, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., California will be closed between Clay and Third streets for final paving. Traffic will be detoured using Seymour Street. Detour signs will be posted.
