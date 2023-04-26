The city of Napa has chosen three finalists to submit proposals for public art pieces to adorn two Soscol Avenue medians, located between Gasser Drive and Sousa Lane.

The finalists include Ilan Averbuch, Carol May and Colette Hosmer. And alternates for the project are Jacques Lesec and Shan Shan Sheng.

The city’s Public Art Steering Committee approved the finalists Wednesday, and asked that two artists selected as alternates submit proposals for the median art as well. (Should the necessary budget adjustment happen, that would effectively mean that Lesec and Shan Sheng would also be treated as finalists, as their proposals would go through the same review process as the selected finalists.)

Artists who submit proposals will be paid $2,500 each, and then another process to choose the final project that will actually be installed on the Soscol Avenue medians — which will ultimately go before the Napa City Council — will move forward.

The overall budget for the final art project is $200,000, with another $50,000 for expenses related to project consulting, city staff costs, and the funds for the proposals. The money comes from the city’s dedicated Public Art Fund.

The two medians include a roughly 85-foot-long divider north of Saratoga Drive, and a roughly 450-foot-long median south of that street. Both dividers range in width from about 2 to 8 feet of usable space along their length.

In several ways, the final selected work, as the city envisions it, will achieve a similar purpose as the cactus-inspired Circulation piece set for display at Napa’s triad of Highway 29-adjacent roundabouts west of downtown. Because of the location of the art pieces, people will mainly view them while passing by in a car; many will see them as they enter or leave the city.

Kerri Hurtado, the curator for Artsource Consulting, which is assisting Napa in public art selection efforts, noted at the committee meeting that a selection panel of two committee members and three fine art professionals recently combed through 86 qualified applications — 91 were submitted overall — to choose the finalists.

Hurtado said the panelists were looking for artists with experience creating projects under similar conditions, with similar budgets, and with a history of projects that aligned roughly with what the city was looking for.

“For this project, the selection panel kept in mind our work goals of enhancing Napa’s image as a world-class destination, the work should be site-specific and original, aesthetically pleasing, and that it will need to be a drive-by experience with no pedestrian interaction,” Hurtado said.

Hurtado also talked about each of the selected artists, and showed a few examples of their work.

Averbuch, she said, is a New York-based artist, primarily a sculptor. (He was previously one of three finalists for the roundabout public art project, though his entry wasn’t selected.)

Averbuch’s work often includes “the history of civilization and natural science,” Hurtado said. He mostly works with self-rusting Cor-Ten steel and stone, and often recycles stone materials, using local sources as much as possible.

“In his letter of interest, he states that he’s interested in creating a symbolic piece that explores themes of navigation and the city’s natural and industrial history,” Hurtado said.

The next finalist, May, is part of the design studio May + Watkins Design in Athens, New York, Hurtado said. Works that have come out of that studio are generally focused on nature, are often interactive, and also are frequently made from brightly colored stainless steel.

The third finalist, Hosmer, is a sculptor who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The materials she works with are mainly granite and bronze, Hurtado said, and her public artworks reflect the local ecosystems of the area.

“In her letter of interest, she states that she would honor the rich cultural heritage of the area, including the indigenous Wappo people,” Hurtado said. “She’s inspired by the Napa River watershed that supports 30 native fish species.”

Lesec, Hurtado added, is a Napa-based artist with work that “resides between art and architecture, and attempts to dissolve boundaries between the digital and physical form.” Given that, Hurtado said, his work often incorporates LED lighting to enhance the nighttime experience, and Napans may have seen it at the wintertime Napa Lighted Art Festival.

Sheng, the final candidate, is a San Francisco-based artist whose work “centers around themes of nature and strives to have universal messages,” Hurtado said. Sheng also works with a carbon-neutral process that’s environmentally friendly.

The art steering committee members generally praised the selection committee for their work in selecting the finalists.

"I just want to say thank you to the art selection committee for the range of works presented," said committee member Lissa Gibbs. "I think you're going to have quite a time looking at the final proposals and coming up with a recommendation. And hopefully there will be a very strong piece that we all can get behind."

Final artwork proposals will be reviewed in June, with a finalist chosen by the selection panel in July. City Council consideration will likely happen this fall, in line with planned installation of the final project by August 2024.

