Finals goodbyes for Yountville and Mt. George schools

“One of the greatest joys of being the principal of Mt. George has been getting to know the students, seeing their smiling faces every day,” both in the classroom and on the playground.

As the last day of school approached, “It is really hitting home” that she wouldn’t be seeing the students, families and teachers and staff on a daily basis after this week.

However, “I remain very grateful that for this one year at least I got to be the principal of this amazing Mt. George school community and family,” she wrote.

Dunne said the school staff and parent community have expressed an interest in being able to do something in person to celebrate and commemorate Mt. George.

“Since we cannot do that at this time due to COVID-19, we are hopeful that in the upcoming months we will be able to put together an event.”

In the meantime, the school hosted a fifth grade promotion drive-through event last Friday. This Friday, the last day of school, they were to have one final opportunity to say goodbye to school families as they come to pick up their yearbooks and other end of school items, she said.