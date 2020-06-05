Finals goodbyes for Yountville and Mt. George schools

Featuring signs, balloons, plenty of cheers and even a baby goat, the fifth graders at Yountville Elementary School on Friday held a promotion ceremony like no other.
First, it was held outside, COVID-19 social-distance style. Second, it was the final such gathering at the school. Friday was the last day of the school – forever.
Due to budget cuts and declining enrollment district-wide, the Yountville school, along with Mt. George Elementary School in Napa, which had its promotion ceremony last week, are both now closed.
During the ceremony, only one car per family was permitted into the parking lot. As each of the 19 “graduating” fifth grader names were called, the students were allowed to leave their cars and accept a certificate, a 2020 Yountville Elementary school graduate sign and other gifts.
“We’ve had a home here for the past six years,” said parent Mandy Kane. It feels like the community is breaking up, she said.
It’s a sad day, “but also kind of a party,” said fifth grader Makai Stevens. “I’m going to miss the classrooms, lunchroom and playground.”
Fifth grader Anthony Zielinsky said he felt “happy and nervous” at the same time. “It’s kind of emotional because you’re leaving all this behind.”
“I’m going to miss all my friends, but I know I’ll see them in middle school,” said Giovanna Flores. She brought a special guest with her to the ceremony – a 10-day-old baby goat wearing a red shirt. His name is Toby, said Flores. He sleeps with her at night.
“It just doesn’t seem right” to close the school, said Nathalia Delgado. “We’ve been here so many years.”
“This was a very nice school and a big part of Yountville,” said fifth grade teacher Isabella Whooley. “And now this will be a town without children.”
The school had planned on having a big carnival after school on a Friday but the COVID-19 outbreak prevented that, said Principal Tara Bianchi. “We’re still wondering if we can do some kind of celebration in August,” but if not, the money that we would have been spent will go to the schools where the Yountville Elementary School kids are going.
The majority of the 120 Yountville students will next year attend Willow Elementary school in north Napa. About half of all Yountville Elementary School students lived outside of Yountville, she noted.
The town, school PTA, Kiwanis and other donors have sponsored a permanent art sculpture in remembrance of the school. The sculpture, designed by the artist Richard Starks, depicts an open book stamped with handprints. It was a tradition for the outgoing students to leave their handprints on one wall at the school, Bianchi explained.
The town also encouraged residents and businesses to stand on Washington Street to wave to the kids and families as they left town.
This last day of school “is double difficult,” said Bianchi.
“It was already going to be difficult with the school closing,” she said. There’s been a Yountville Elementary School since the 1800s, she noted. “It’s heartbreaking.”
“But to have our last day of school have already happened and not realize it is really sad,” she said. “That’s kind of an understatement.”
Bianchi is referring to the students unexpectedly leaving campus in mid-March due to COVID-19 to start distance learning.
“But the teachers are staying really positive and student-centered. I’ve been so, so proud of all of the staff. Everybody’s just chipped in and helped.”
Yountville Elementary School had five full time teachers and staff of about 25 – some of whom worked at other schools as well.
Bianchi said all of her teachers have been placed in jobs at other elementary schools. Support staff has been placed in other jobs as well, she said.
The principal said she will work as an administrator at another school site, to be determined.
This week, teachers were on site cleaning out their classrooms. “Seeing everything getting packed up ... ohhhh, it’s heart wrenching,” said Bianchi. School supplies and furniture will be returned to the district, she said.
The future use of the school site has not been announced, said Bianchi.
Bianchi, who has been with Yountville Elementary School for nine years, said her last day as principal of Yountville Elementary School is June 22.
How will she feel walking out and closing the door on that final day?
“Profoundly sad,” said Bianchi. “But also hopeful because our kids are going to great schools in our district. I’m excited for what the future holds for our kids and our teachers and all of our staff.”
Yountville isn’t the only elementary school closure. St. John the Baptist Catholic School closed for good on Tuesday. Principal Joe Oberting said declining enrollment, economics and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decision. The school had about 100 students enrolled. It had been open for 108 years.
Mt. George Elementary
At Mt. George Elementary school, Principal Ginger Dunne was also processing the end of the east Napa school.
“I am definitely having mixed emotions,” Dunne said on Wednesday in an email.
“One of the greatest joys of being the principal of Mt. George has been getting to know the students, seeing their smiling faces every day,” both in the classroom and on the playground.
As the last day of school approached, “It is really hitting home” that she wouldn’t be seeing the students, families and teachers and staff on a daily basis after this week.
However, “I remain very grateful that for this one year at least I got to be the principal of this amazing Mt. George school community and family,” she wrote.
Dunne said the school staff and parent community have expressed an interest in being able to do something in person to celebrate and commemorate Mt. George.
“Since we cannot do that at this time due to COVID-19, we are hopeful that in the upcoming months we will be able to put together an event.”
In the meantime, the school hosted a fifth grade promotion drive-through event last Friday. This Friday, the last day of school, they were to have one final opportunity to say goodbye to school families as they come to pick up their yearbooks and other end of school items, she said.
According to the school website, most of the Mt. George staff members are going to other NVUSD school sites, including Bel Aire, Alta Heights, Northwood, Vichy, Snow and Browns Valley elementary schools.
Dunne said she’s not sure where she will be working next school year.
Mt. George had 214 students, said Dunne. “We started off with more but have steadily declined over the course of the year due to a combination of the closure and families moving out of the area,” she said. The school had 22 staff members including 10 classroom teachers and one resource specialist teacher.
The Mt. George campus could become home to the Stone Bridge School after it leaves behind its earthquake-threatened campus in rural Carneros.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
