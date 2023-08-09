Driving down Third Street one afternoon Steve Ventrello had to immediately pull over once he spotted a for sale sign in the window of a particular downtown Napa storefront.

“This is it!” he recalled, getting Faith Henschel-Ventrello on the phone fast. The pair had been contemplating opening a record store, wine bar and café in Napa for several years. The idea reflects Henschel-Ventrello’s background in the music industry and Ventrello’s background in both making and importing wine. Now, it is set to open later this month.

“We never really thought we’d get space in downtown Napa,” Henschel-Ventrello recalled.

The building in question is a 2,600-square-foot, one-story commercial condo at 1226 Third St., part of downtown’s Young Building. They paid $2.18 million for the space, which was built in 1910. And there was a lot of work to do.

The co-owners essentially started from scratch, noting some piles of old wires and a less-than-functional bathroom as the décor when they took on the project in December 2021.

During a visit to the Folklore space last month, Ventrello and Henschel-Ventrello said that at this point, the building has been vacant for nine years. The pair were excited to watch their vision come to life as electricians and other construction personnel filtered in and out, installing light fixtures, putting the finishing touches on the bar and to everyone’s relief — installing door handles on the front entrance.

The couple spoke about the lengthy process of rehabilitating the building while the clamor of workers and “beep beep beep” sound of scissor lifts backing up filled the air.

“I must have looked at 5,000 different lights,” Henschel-Ventrello said, watching from the upstairs loft area as workers hung various light fixtures from the building’s rafters.

A trio of lights dangled above the bar while several large pieces of reflective steel were mounted behind it, reflecting the Folklore space in place of a traditional mirror. Henschel-Ventrello noted the steel is also “a lot safer” than a traditional mirror.

The ceiling and roof needed multiple upgrades, including interior sandblasting to remove dust from the rafters as well as reflective material on the exterior since there was no insulation, Ventrello explained.

“We are really hitting a learning curve,” Henschel-Ventrello said of their experience rehabilitating the building. “It is weird to be excited about roofs.”

The upstairs area — also built specifically for Folklore — will serve as office space as well as an area for employees to relax. Henschel-Ventrello reported they are about 75% finished with hiring and will add more staff once they are up and running.

Tucked below this loft area is storage and fridge space for the Folklore’s food and beverage offerings as well as something more unique. The nonprofit public radio station, KCMU 103.3 FM, which Henschel-Ventrello started around 2017, will broadcast from the space. She called it the “Harry Potter Radio Station” because it is located in a booth directly under the staircase, similar to Harry Potter’s “cupboard under the stairs” bedroom at the start of the book series.

Despite the station’s tiny footprint within Folklore, the move marks a significant milestone for KCMU, which currently runs out of Henschel-Ventrello’s house.

The floorspace in front of the radio station — which has its very own “on air” sign — will be dedicated to the store’s massive record collection. The deep purple and earth tone-colored walls are slated to be covered in music posters, once the final inspections are complete.

Henschel-Ventrello has collected over 10,000 records, which she is eager to put on display.

“I am not trying to be one thing or the other; I am trying to be both equally,” she said, gesturing from the loft to the floor below, slicing Folklore down the middle.

On the wine and café side, the pair noted they were excited to embrace partnerships with other local businesses to supplement their admittedly modest kitchen.

“I describe the menu as European café inspired,” Henschel-Ventrello added.

“We have a small kitchen, but we have such great resources in Napa from other restaurants to vendors at the Farmer's Market.”

Some of these partnerships include Fatted Calf, Mad Fritz Brewery and Ohm Coffee Roasters as well as Regiis Ova Caviar out of Yountville.

“We are going to have a very vibrant wine program,” Ventrello said, which will pull from his 30 years of experience importing wine directly from Europe. Folklore is equipped with ample storage for both reds and whites.

Henschel-Ventrello praised the contractor — Terra Nova Industries — for being able to navigate the issues brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite massive interruptions in the industry’s supply chain, Folklore is only behind by a couple months and remains on track to open.