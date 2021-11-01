Fire breaks out at 7-Eleven store on Sierra Avenue in Napa

A fire briefly erupted Sunday night inside a 7-Eleven convenience store in north Napa, according to Napa Fire.

Fire crews were called to the store at 1925 Sierra Ave. at 10:19 p.m., and the first engine crew to arrive found heavy smoke as well as flames in the middle of the building near an ice cream freezer, according to Matt Colburn, spokesperson for the city fire department. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within minutes, he said.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, according to Colburn, who said the patient was not a 7-Eleven worker or a firefighter. The store owner was inside the building but was able to evacuate, Colburn said.

Firefighters were briefly called back to the store for 15 minutes Monday afternoon after the discovery of burning embers inside duct work and the climate-control system, according to Colburn.

The fire left the 7-Eleven with smoke damage and a possible one-week closure, but Colburn estimated 98% of the shop’s merchandise was salvaged. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.